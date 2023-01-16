Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

Biocept stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.