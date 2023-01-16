Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $137,467.40 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $137,467.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00251859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00103892 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00051148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028058 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

