Bitcoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.53 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $270.82 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.46 or 0.00074228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00207655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

