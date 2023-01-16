Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Blackmores Stock Performance
BLMMF stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Blackmores has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $103.48.
About Blackmores
