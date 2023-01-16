Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BLMMF stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. Blackmores has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

