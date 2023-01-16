Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,546 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

