BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,455 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 620,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

