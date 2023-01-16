BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,772 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHD. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

MHD stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

