BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.4 %

BXC opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

