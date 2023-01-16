BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXC opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $722.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

