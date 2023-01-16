BMO Capital Markets Increases Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $5.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,277,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,910,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.