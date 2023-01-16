Brian J. Wendling Sells 1,370 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.