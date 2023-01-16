Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of McKesson by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,045,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $381.81 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

