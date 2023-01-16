Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

