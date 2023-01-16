Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

AMGN opened at $271.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.