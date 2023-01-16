Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

