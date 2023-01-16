Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $120.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

