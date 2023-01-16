Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 21,734 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,734 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of D opened at $62.92 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

