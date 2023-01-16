Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,702 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,988,000 after buying an additional 479,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,664,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,337,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

