Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $149.73

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

