Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,330.83

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,330.83 ($40.58).

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.56) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.55) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,546 ($43.20) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.43 billion and a PE ratio of 765.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,255.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,947.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.88) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,279.74).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

