Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Target Price at $11.50

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.42. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.