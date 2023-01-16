Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $243.40

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.83.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $200.74 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Recommended Stories

