Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at £113.83

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £113.83 ($138.69).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.76) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £116.76 ($142.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 12 month high of £118.86 ($144.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £180.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,100.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is £107.61.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

