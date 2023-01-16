Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $69.40

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

