Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Price Target at GBX 347

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.23).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

CRST opened at GBX 269 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 232.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 230.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The company has a market cap of £691.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.00. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 355.80 ($4.33).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

