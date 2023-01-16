Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $22.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

HST stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

