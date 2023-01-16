Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $13.00

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.67.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

