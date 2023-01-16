Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target at $13.00

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Price Performance
Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.67.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- General Electric Stock, The Sum of All Parts Strategy is Paying Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.