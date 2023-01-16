Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $156.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Lear Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

