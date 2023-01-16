Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $77.95

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in NetApp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

