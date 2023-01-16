Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Target Price at $66.67

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals



Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

