Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $531.19

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $414.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

