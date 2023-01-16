Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) PT at $26.20

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 406,153 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.47.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

