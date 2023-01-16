Brokerages Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $94.67

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

