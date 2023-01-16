Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $24.46

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.19 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

