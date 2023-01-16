Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Trimmed by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Campbell Soup makes up 1.6% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.4 %

CPB opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.