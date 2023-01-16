Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAJ. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Canon stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. Canon has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, analysts expect that Canon will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

