Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE WEED opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$12.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.04.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

