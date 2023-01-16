Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

WEED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE WEED opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

