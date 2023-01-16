Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after acquiring an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 402,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 398,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Shares of COF opened at $102.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

