Cardano Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.07 billion and $383.04 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.36 or 0.07407033 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00079435 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030951 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00059818 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010395 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00024142 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,349,157 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
