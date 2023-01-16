Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.61.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cazoo Group Stock Up 5.0 %
CZOO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
