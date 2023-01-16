Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives $1.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZOO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Stock Up 5.0 %

CZOO stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZOO. Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.