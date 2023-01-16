China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Up 22.6 %

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

