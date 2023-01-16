CIBC Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to C$18.50

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

