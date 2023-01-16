CIBC Raises Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$17.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of AGI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.52, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 125.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 817,974 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 89.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

