Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $72.64.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,087 shares of company stock worth $1,927,634 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ciena by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

