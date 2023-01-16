Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Sells $6,583,479.10 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cintas stock opened at $448.92 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

