Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Decreased by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after buying an additional 2,419,202 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

