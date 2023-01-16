Citigroup Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $66.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $89.53.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Magna International by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

