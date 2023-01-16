Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFG stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

