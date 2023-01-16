Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 2.3 %

Clorox stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.